CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 29, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 209 AM PDT Tue Mar 29 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds and seas have diminished in the inner waters. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____