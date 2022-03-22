CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 841 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather