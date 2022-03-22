CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

841 AM PDT Tue Mar 22 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING

TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

AFTERNOON TO 3 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

_____

