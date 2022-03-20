CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 22, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

146 PM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 11 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

seas 12 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10

to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12

seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds

10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 PM PDT this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM to 9 PM PDT

Monday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 8 to 12 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

seas 7 to 12 feet at 12 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

seas 8 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to

25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 12

seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT Monday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

seas 8 to 11 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

