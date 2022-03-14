CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 15, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Mon Mar 14 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 8 to 13 ft. For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds

20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 ft. For the

second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 15 ft at 13 to 18

seconds expected.

* WHEN AND WHERE...Through 5 PM PDT this afternoon, the Hazardous

Seas Warning will affect areas west of a line from 10 nm east of

Cape Blanco to 40 nm west of Pt. Saint George. Small Craft

Advisory conditions will affect the remainder of the area. From

5 PM PDT this afternoon through 11 PM PDT this evening,

Hazardous Seas Warning conditions will affect the entire area.

From 11 PM PDT this evening through 5 AM PDT Tuesday, Hazardous

Seas Warning conditions will affect areas 10 nm to 25 nm off the

coast. Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect the rest of

the area. From 5 AM PDT Tuesday through 5 PM PDT Wednesday,

Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect the entire area.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage

vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

seas 7 to 12 ft. For the first Small Craft Advisory, southeast

winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 13 ft at 13 to 18

Seas Warning will affect areas west of a line from 2 nm east of

Cape Blanco to 10 nm west of Port Orford. Small Craft Advisory

conditions will affect the remainder of the area. From 5 PM PDT

this afternoon through 11 PM PDT this evening, Hazardous Seas

Warning conditions will affect the entire area. From 11 PM PDT

this evening through 5 AM PDT Tuesday, Hazardous Seas Warning

conditions will affect areas beyond 2 nm off the coast, but to

the coast near the capes. Small Craft Advisory conditions will

affect the rest of the area. From 5 AM PDT Tuesday through 5 PM

PDT Wednesday, Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect the

entire area.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

