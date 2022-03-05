CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 208 AM PST Sat Mar 5 2022 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 14 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. seas 13 to 15 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. seas 12 to 15 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. seas 11 to 13 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. seas 10 to 12 feet at 18 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, a chaotic mix of northwest swell and wind waves with very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 6 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, beyond 2 NM from shore, except beyond 10 NM from shore from Bandon northward. Small Craft Advisory conditions will affect all other areas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. * WHAT...A chaotic mix of northwest swell and wind waves with very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 13 ft at 7 to 10 seconds expected. * WHERE...All areas. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather