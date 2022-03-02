CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

203 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, steep, hazardous seas 10 to

11 ft at 14 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep seas 10 to 12 ft

possible.

* WHERE...For the Small Craft Adsvisory, all areas. For the Gale

Watch, areas south of Port Orford and beyond about 5 nm from

shore, except closer in to shore near the capes.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday morning through

Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are possible.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

