CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 12, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

455 AM PST Sat Feb 12 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Hazardous winds and seas.

* WHERE...East Santa Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt.

Mugu CA including Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 2 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather