CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 225 AM PST Thu Dec 23 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 5 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.