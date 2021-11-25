CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 217 AM PST Thu Nov 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...Northwest half of zone early Friday morning spreading to all areas by Friday mid-morning. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...Northwest half of zone early Friday morning spreading to all areas by Friday mid-morning. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco to Port Orford, then 3 nm and westward south of Port Orford to Brookings. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 ft at 15 seconds expected. * WHERE...From Cape Blanco to Port Orford, then 3 nm and westward south of Port Orford to Brookings. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with isolated gusts to 30 knots, especially between San Clemente Island and San Mateo Point. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with isolated gusts to 30 knots, especially between San Clemente Island and San Mateo Point. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island and Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 30 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will diminish this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather