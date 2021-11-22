CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

257 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West-northwest seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West-northwest seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West-northwest seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West-northwest seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather