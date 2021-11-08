CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PST Mon Nov 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM

PST TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 40 to 50 kt with gusts

up to 60 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 8 to 10 seconds expected.

For the Gale Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts up to

55 kt and seas 15 to 20 ft at 8 to 10 seconds expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20

ft at 10 seconds expected initially, subsiding through the day

Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to 20 kt

with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 to 12 seconds.

* WHERE...For the Storm Warning...5 to 10 nm offshore from Bandon

to Port Orford, and to the shore near Cape Blanco. For the Gale

Warning...all areas not covered by the Storm Warning. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning...all areas. For the Small Craft

Advisory...all areas.

* WHEN...For the Storm and Gale Warnings, from 1 PM this

afternoon to 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning,

from 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize

or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.

