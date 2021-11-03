CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

233 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt and steep wind driven seas of 10

to 11 feet through this morning. South gales of 35 to 40 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and very steep wind driven seas of 17 to 20

feet are expected late this afternoon through Thursday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 2 PM PDT this

afternoon, followed by a Gale Warning from 2 PM this afternoon

to 5 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

