CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 202 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and combined seas 5 to 8 feet possible when conditions are worst. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM Saturday to 3 PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea conditions which could capsize or damage small and large vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... 