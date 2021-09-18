CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

202 AM PDT Sat Sep 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

combined seas 5 to 8 feet possible when conditions are worst.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 PM Saturday to 3

PM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon

through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Potentially strong winds may create dangerous sea

conditions which could capsize or damage small and large

vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and combined

seas.

_____

