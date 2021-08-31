CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

220 AM PDT Tue Aug 31 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to 3 AM

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather