SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

250 AM PDT Tue Aug 10 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 12 feet. Winds 10 to

25 kt, with some localized gusts to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

