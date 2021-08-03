CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 251 AM PDT Tue Aug 3 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to noon PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather