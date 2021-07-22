CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 24, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

219 AM PDT Thu Jul 22 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt, with gusts up to 40 kt

downwind of Cape Mendocino. Seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 12 feet. North winds

20 to 30 kt with local gusts to 40 kt downwind of Cape

Mendocino.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt, with local gusts up to 40 kt

downwind of Pt St George. Seas 8 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt, with gusts up to 35 kt downwind

of Pt St George. Seas 6 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

