SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PDT Sun Jul 18 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to

35 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

