CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 211 AM PDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind driven seas 5 to 9 ft expected. * WHERE...This morning through tonight, mainly south of Port Orford. Sunday into Sunday evening, all areas. Sunday night into Monday afternoon south of Port Orford. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather