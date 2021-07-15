CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1213 AM PDT Thu Jul 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Seas 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT SATURDAY NIGHT... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather