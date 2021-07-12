CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 14, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 212 AM PDT Mon Jul 12 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft are occuring. * WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are ongoing south of Port Orford, with small craft advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft are occuring. * WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are ongoing south of Port Orford, with small craft advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft are occuring. * WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are ongoing south of Port Orford, with small craft advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very steep wind-driven seas of 8 to 12 ft are occuring. * WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are ongoing south of Port Orford, with small craft advisory conditions elsewhere. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather