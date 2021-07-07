CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 227 AM PDT Wed Jul 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 11 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather