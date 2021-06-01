CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 236 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds around 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather