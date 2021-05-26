CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

223 AM PDT Wed May 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

5 to 7 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

