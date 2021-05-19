CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 211 AM PDT Wed May 19 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Saturday. Highest winds and seas Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep choppy seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...South of Gold Beach and beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore becoming all areas early Thursday morning. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep choppy seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...South of Gold Beach and beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore becoming all areas early Thursday morning. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep choppy seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...South of Gold Beach and beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore becoming all areas early Thursday morning. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep choppy seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...South of Gold Beach and beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore becoming all areas early Thursday morning. * WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather