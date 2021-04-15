CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 15, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 136 AM PDT Thu Apr 15 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts as high as 25 kt and steep, northerly seas around 6 ft. * WHERE...Nearly all of the areas south of Coos Bay except for some areas within 5 NM of the coast that are somewhat sheltered from northerly winds and seas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts as high as 25 kt and steep, northerly seas around 6 ft. * WHERE...Nearly all of the areas south of Coos Bay except for some areas within 5 NM of the coast that are somewhat sheltered from northerly winds and seas. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 22 kt with gusts as high as 28 kt and steep, northerly seas around 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...All of the areas until about 5 AM PDT, then reducing to mainly areas south of Port Orford beyond 10 NM of the coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 22 kt with gusts as high as 28 kt and steep, northerly seas around 6 to 8 ft. * WHERE...All of the areas until about 5 AM PDT, then reducing to mainly areas south of Port Orford beyond 10 NM of the coast. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather