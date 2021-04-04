CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

229 AM PDT Sun Apr 4 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and wind wave

dominated hazardous seas 9 to 12 ft expected, north winds 20 to

30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory,

north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 ft at

11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, south of Port Orford.All

other areas for the Small Craft Advisory.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to 30

kt and choppy seas of 7 to 9 ft at 7 seconds expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

