CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 30, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

301 AM PDT Tue Mar 30 2021

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS

MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet. For the Hazardous

Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 14 feet

expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 6 AM PDT early this

morning. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 6 AM this

morning to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

13 to 18 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and seas

13 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest

California.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

10 to 15 feet at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

