CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 31, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

216 AM PST Sat Jan 30 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

9 to 14 feet at 19 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet at 20 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 19 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet at 19 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

8 to 10 feet at 19 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

8 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather