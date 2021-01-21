CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 23, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

248 AM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8

to 12 ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Roughly beyond 30 nm from shore north of Cape Blanco and

beyond 15 nm from shore south of Cape Blanco this evening into

Friday morning. Then, across all of the waters into Saturday

morning.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 7 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 8

to 11 ft at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Across all of the waters, with strongest winds and

highest seas beyond 5 nm from shore and also in the vicinity of

Cape Blanco.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

