CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

256 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

17 to 22 feet at 19 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 15 to 20 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

14 to 19 feet at 19 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 13 to 18 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts up to

40 kt and seas 12 to 17 feet at 18 seconds, resulting in

hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 12 to 17 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

13 to 18 feet at 19 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

8 to 13 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

