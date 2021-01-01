CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 3, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 254 AM PST Fri Jan 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 20 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 20 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 15 feet at 21 seconds expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. 