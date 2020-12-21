CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 213 AM PST Mon Dec 21 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Steep seas of 9 to 11 ft this morning. South winds increase to 20 to 30 kt this afternoon with steep seas of 9 to 12 ft. Winds will abruptly shift late this afternoon and this evening with strong northwest winds of 25 to 30 kt and occasional gusts up to 35 kt. This wind shift will likely lead to chaotic seas this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve.