CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

111 AM PST Mon Dec 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS

MORNING TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep swell dominated seas of 10 to 12 ft into this

morning. A very high and long period swell of 18 to 22 ft at 19

to 21 seconds builds this morning and peaks this afternoon and

evening. Seas will begin to diminish later Tuesday morning, but

will likely remain high and steep into Wednesday.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 8 AM this morning

to 8 AM PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM

PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

