CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

210 AM PST Sun Dec 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt and seas

9 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep

and hazardous seas 18 to 21 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

noon PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt and seas

9 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep

and hazardous seas 18 to 21 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

noon PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 15 kt with

gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 20

feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to noon

PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 15 kt with

gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 20

feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to noon

PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 15 kt with

gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 20

feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to noon

PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PST

MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 15 kt with

gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 20

feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from noon today to noon

PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt and seas

9 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep

and hazardous seas 18 to 21 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

noon PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

NOON PST MONDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20 kt and seas

9 to 13 feet expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep

and hazardous seas 18 to 21 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to

noon PST Monday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Monday

afternoon through late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous sea

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather