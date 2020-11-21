CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 24, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

240 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 10 to 20

kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 ft at 12 seconds. For

the second Small Craft Advisory, steep seas 9 to 12 ft at 14

seconds expected.

* WHERE...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south of Cape Blanco

and beyond 6 nm form shore. For the second Small Craft

Advisory, all the waters between Florence and Pt. St. George.

* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM

Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

