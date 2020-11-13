CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

205 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15

to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4

AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, seas 6 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to

3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7

AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 9 to 11 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

