CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 31, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

212 AM PDT Sat Oct 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and short

period seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. Strongest winds

expected directly downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

