CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

231 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM

PDT THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 9 seconds expected. For the

Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 10 ft

at 9 seconds expected. For the first Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at

9 seconds expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, north

winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 9 ft at

10 seconds expected. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep

and hazardous seas 9 to 12 ft at 9 seconds possible.

* WHERE...The Gale Warning will affect nearly the entire area

except immediately west of Cape Blanco. The Hazardous Seas

Warning will affect areas from Gold Beach south. The first Small

Craft Advisory will affect all areas not covered by the

Warnings. The second Small Craft Advisory will cover an area 30

nm to 60 nm offshore west of Cape Blanco to 60 nm offshore west

of Cape Ferrelo. The Hazardous Seas Watch covers the entire

area.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this morning.

For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this

afternoon. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 11

AM PDT Saturday. For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Saturday

morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 feet

at 11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest

winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

WINDS AND WAVES HAVE FALLEN BELOW SMALL CRAFT CRITERIA.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 feet

at 11 seconds. For the second Small Craft Advisory, northwest

winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 9 PM PDT

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

