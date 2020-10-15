CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 15, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
Issued by National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
238 AM PDT Thu Oct 15 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Winds have diminished below advisory level.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
7 to 11 feet at 10 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
9 to 14 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
