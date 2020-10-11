CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
234 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente
Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa
Barbara Islands.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and
westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.
* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10
NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 9 to 13 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 8 to 13 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet at 15 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected, resulting in
hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 10 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet at 14 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather