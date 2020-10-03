CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

229 AM PDT Sat Oct 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep

wind driven seas of 7 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...Small craft advisory all areas and the hazardous seas

watch southern half.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

For the Hazardous Seas Watch, from Sunday afternoon through

late Monday night.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossing could become especially hazardous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider altering your plans to avoid possible hazardous and

steep sea conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep

wind driven seas of 6 to 9 ft expected.

* WHERE...All areas but steepest seas beyond 5 nm from shore.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

