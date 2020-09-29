CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
124 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Swell dominated seas 9 to 11 feet at around 16 seconds.
* WHERE...All areas beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer to shore near
Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Reduced
visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that seas will create a potential
hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Swell dominated seas 9 to 11 feet at around 16 seconds.
* WHERE...All areas beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer to shore near
Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Reduced
visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that seas will create a potential
hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Swell dominated seas 9 to 11 feet at around 16 seconds.
* WHERE...All areas beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer to shore near
Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Reduced
visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that seas will create a potential
hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Swell dominated seas 9 to 11 feet at around 16 seconds.
* WHERE...All areas beyond 5 nm from shore, except closer to shore near
Cape Blanco.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Reduced
visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that seas will create a potential
hazard to smaller vessels and inexperienced mariners.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather