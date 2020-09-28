CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

244 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to

6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.

* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold

Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small

Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather