CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
244 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Winds northeast 15 to 25 kts. Seas gradually lowering to
6 to 10 ft, then increasing to 10 to 11 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Hazardous seas beyond 5 nm from shore south of Gold
Beach and beyond 30 nm from shore west of Bandon. Small
Craft conditions will affect the reminder of the area.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 11 AM PDT this
morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather