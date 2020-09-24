CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

225 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING

TO 6 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

