CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 15, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
205 AM PDT Thu Aug 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 to 40 kt. Winds
may briefly approach gales late this afternoon. Steep to very
steep wind driven seas of 7 to 11 ft.
* WHERE...Most areas beyond 1 to 2 nm from shore and south of Cape
Blanco will be affected by conditions hazardous to small craft.
Very steep and hazardous warning level seas are expected south
of Port Orford and beyond about 8 nm from shore.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM today to 5 AM
PDT Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 AM PDT
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
