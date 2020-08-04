CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

146 AM PDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS

MORNING TO 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and steep

north-northwest seas of 6 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact areas south

of Cape Blanco across most of the area from the coast out to 60

NM.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and steep seas could capsize or damage

smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port or avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

