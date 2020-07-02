CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1242 AM PDT Thu Jul 2 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...West to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San
Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
seas 9 to 11 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
seas 9 to 13 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
10 to 15 feet at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
