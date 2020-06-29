CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 29, 2020

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

212 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm, Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Pt St George to Cape

Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

11 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

