https://www.trumbulltimes.com/weather/article/CA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15266477.php
CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
205 AM PDT Wed May 13 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt. Local gusts up to 30 kt,
especially near Pt St George and Cape Mendocino. Combined seas 7
to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather
View Comments